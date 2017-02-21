NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

2016-CP-17-508

RJTS PROPERTIES, LLC,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

PAUL BRUCE AND PAMELA BRUCE,

DEFENDANTS.

Pursuant to an Order dated February 3, 2017, the undersigned, as Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell before the Court House Door in Dillon, South Carolina, at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, the following described real estate, to wit:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, being designated as Lot Number 5, and the roadway easement as shown on the Subdivision surveyed for Ronald Gardner, Jr. dated October 23, 2000, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 36 at Page 172. The aforesaid plat is hereby incorporated herein and made a part hereof.

This is a portion of the property conveyed to RJTS Properties, LLC by Deed of Jamie Calhoun Estes as Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector for Dillon County dated February 23, 2012, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 507 at Page 290.

TAX MAP NO.: Portion of 094-00-00-007

PROPERTY ADDRESS: Motley Drive, Dillon, SC 29536

The terms of sale will be cash. The successful bidder shall deposit Five (5%) percent of his bid as earnest money and shall then have thirty (30) days to comply with his bid. Should he fail to comply as herein stated, he shall forfeit his deposit and the property shall be resold on some subsequent sales day at the risk of the defaulting bidder. The purchaser shall be required to pay for the deed, revenue stamps and recording.

Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Florence, South Carolina

DATED: February 3, 2017