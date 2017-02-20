John Braddy Assumes Chairmanship Of McLeod Health Board Of Trustees

The McLeod Health Board of Trustees continues its commitment to providing outstanding leadership, stewardship and oversight of fiscal health. Effective February 1, 2017, as the new Board terms began, John R. Braddy of Dillon transitioned from Vice Chairman to Chairman of the McLeod Board of Trustees and Benjamin T. Zeigler of Florence assumed the position of Vice Chair. Former Board Chairman Charles J. Bethea of Marion has completed his term as Chairman for the last three years, and continues his service on the board.

Additionally, five new members have been appointed to the McLeod Health Board of Trustees: Dr. Tarek M. Bishara, H. Sullivan “Sully” Blair, Raymond B. Clark, Jeannette C. Glenn and Beverly S. Hazelwood.

The McLeod Health Board is a self-perpetuating, 23-member governing board that includes eight physicians, including five emeritus members.



John R. Braddy of Dillon, the new chairman, has served as a member of the McLeod Health Board of Trustees since 2007 most recently as Vice Chairman. On February 1, 2017, he assumed the role as Chairman of the Board. Braddy attended Wofford College and is President of Braddy Insurance, Inc. of Dillon. He has been a member of the Dillon City Council since 2005. He has served on the Community Advisory Board of McLeod Medical Center Dillon, and is a member and Past President of the Dillon Lions Club. Active in his community, Braddy was instrumental in the revitalization of Downtown Dillon and the restoration of the Dillon County Theatre and the Dillon County Courthouse. He is also a Past-President of the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce. A member of Main Street United Methodist Church, Braddy has served as Chairman of the Administrative Board and the Staff Parish Committee. He and his wife Sandy are the parents of Dr. Jill Braddy McLeod and Dr. David Braddy. They also have four grandchildren.



Benjamin T. Zeigler, the new vice-chair, has served on the McLeod Health Board of Trustees representing Florence County since 2009. He practices law with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A., where he is a shareholder. Zeigler graduated magna cum laude from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, received a Master of Philosophy degree from Oxford University, and received his juris doctor degree from Harvard University Law School. A native of Florence, Zeigler is one of three generations of his family to be born at McLeod, and his grandfather practiced at McLeod for three decades. A dedicated volunteer in the community, Zeigler serves as a board member for the Francis Marion Trail Commission; Florence County Progress; Pee Dee Land Trust; Francis Marion University Foundation; Florence Center for the Arts; Florence County Museum Board; South Carolina Tourism Alliance; Initiant Healthcare Collaborative; Belle W. Baruch Foundation; Wright Foundation for Southern Art and South Carolina Golf Association. He and his wife Belle have one son, Gene. They are members of St. John’s Episcopal Church.“We are extremely appreciative of the dedication and very hard work of these volunteer board members who embrace the mission of McLeod Health in service to the community and providing the delivery of excellence in healthcare,” stated Rob Colones, President of McLeod Health.“McLeod Health has many talented Physicians, Nurses, Administrators, Staff and Board Members, and we are pleased to be a part of its continued growth,” said Braddy. “As Chairman of the Board of Trustees, it is my goal to continue the mission of our organization with a constant focus on quality of care for the patients of the 15-county region we serve. We also intend to build on the foundation of Charles Bethea’s efforts to keep the Board active and involved in the growth of McLeod Health.“This is also an exciting time to be a part of McLeod Health. With the recent announcement of the Healthgrades 2017 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence™ and our growth to Chesterfield and Clarendon Counties as well as Carolina Forest, all those associated with McLeod are dedicated to providing outstanding healthcare to our fellow citizens from the Midlands to the Coast,” added Braddy.