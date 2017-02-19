Memorial services for Randy Charles Hood will be held 4:00 Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was held 7-9 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Hood, 64, died Sunday, February 12, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Marlboro County, SC, October 5, 1952, he was the son of the late Nick Hood and Anna Hood.

Survivors include his brothers and sister, Joe Hood of Blenheim, Ben Hood of Bennettsville, Bobby Hood of Blenheim, Janice Smith of McColl, and Vernon Hood of Blenheim; nephew, Chris Hood and a host of other nieces and nephews.