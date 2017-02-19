Pauline Weatherford Jackson, 99, of Dillon, SC, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Florence, SC.

She was born December 24, 1917 in Latta, SC, to Joseph G. Weatherford and Eveline Jackson Weatherford. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Monroe Jackson; her stepmother, Lester Hodges Weatherford; brothers, Houston, Alton, Talmage, and Herbert Weatherford; and sister, Christine W. McGraw. She is survived by a sister, Clara Truog of Mallard, Iowa and a brother, Joe Weatherford of Latta, SC. She is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Henry & Elizabeth Jackson of Dillon, SC and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends and her sweet little kitty, Smokey.

Pauline resided in Dillon County all her life with the exception of a little time spent living in Miami, FL in the 1940’s with her sister, Christine and brother-in-law, Mac. She grew up in Latta on a farm. Her mother died at 34 years old and left Pauline, 9, and 5 younger siblings. Pauline learned to work hard a very young age and spent a lot of her time helping to raise her little brothers and sisters. Following the death of her mother, they all went to live with their Grandpa and Grandma Weatherford on the outskirts of Latta. She was about 14 when her father remarried but she continued working hard on behalf of her siblings. She married Monroe Jackson in 1947 and they were married 35 years until his death in 1982. She was a good cook and immaculate housekeeper. She also worked at several shops around Dillon, including Belks and The Dress Shop. She loved family, family reunions, her church, flowers and kitty-cats! At the age of 65 her cousin, Derrick Weatherford, taught her how to drive and she got her driver’s license. That was such a happy day for her!

Services to celebrate her life will begin with visitation at 10 am on Saturday, February 18th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 200 Faulk Road, Marion, SC. Funeral services will begin at 11 am with burial following at the Greenlawn Perpetual Care Cemetery, 1252 Hwy. 57 South, Dillon, SC. Cooper Funeral Home of Dillon, SC will be assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name, to your favorite charity.