WILSON – Mary Townsend Taylor, 83, died Monday, February 13, 2017.

Funeral, Thursday, 3:00 PM, Greenlawn Cemetery, Dillon, S.C. The family will visit at Wilson Memorial Service, Wednesday, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

She is survived by daughters, Denise Taylor with whom she lived and Twillah Bardill (Rex) of Wilson; grandson, Alan Bardill of Pembroke; brothers, Larry Townsend (Emma Jean) of Trinity and Jerry Townsend (Jean) of Midway Park and special caregiver, Carroll Webb.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr, Greenville NC 27834-8040 or to Parkinson’s of the Carolinas, 5970 Fairview Rd, St 725, Charlotte NC 28210-3124.

