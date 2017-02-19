Services for Mary Lillie “Ann” Smith were held 2:00 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Little Bless Holiness Church Cemetery. Visitation was held 7-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Ann, 63, died Friday, February 10, 2017 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Dillon County, SC, April 19, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Clark and Mary Roberts Smith.

Survivors include her son, Raymond George Smith of Latta; sisters and brother, Shirley Jean Smith of Latta, Noah (Joyce) Smith, III of Rochelle, GA; Linda (Glenn) Barfield of Lake View, Barbara Smith of Hamlet, NC, Esther Jackson of Manning, SC; and Patricia (Duncan) Harrell of Latta, Wila Loflie, Charlene “Sissy” Clark, Tina Lamber, and Wayne Clark; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Smith; and her brothers, Charles Otis Smith and David Ray Smith.