Johnny Sheryl Cox, 58, died Saturday, February 11, 2017 in Martinez, GA. Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Born in Dillon, SC, July 23, 1958, he was the son of the late Ellison Cox and Evelyn Carter Cox.

Survivors include his brothers, Dennis (Wanda) Cox of Marion, William Cox of Dillon, Richard Cox of Greenville, SC, and Allen Cox of Sumter.