Services for Cora Lee Owens Meekins will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church with entombment in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Meekins, 83, died Friday, February 17, 2017 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, August 27, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Owens and Effie Ophelia Horne Owens. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was a sunday school teacher for the JOY sunday school class, and touched many young ladies lives. She was Owner of Meekins Properties, Inc. Mrs. Meekins was a very caring, loving and kind servant of God that helped many many people in our community. She always kept a positive attitude and smile on her face. If you were blessed enough to know Mrs. Meekins you would always receive a smile, a hug, and an, “I Love You.” She loved people, especially her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Most of all Mrs. Meekins loved her Savior and Lord, and she shared his love and faith wherever she went.

Survivors include her sons, Lloyd “Mickey” Meekins, Jr. (Debbie) of Lumberton, NC, and Roger Corbett Meekins (Sandy) of Dillon; daughters, Flora Lee “Sister” Smith, Debbie Miller (Doug), Patricia Smith (Jerry), all of Dillon, and Judy Edwards Bailey (Bill) of Boone, NC; grandchildren, Nichole Smith Lewis (Danny Ray), Lloyd “Trey” Meekins, III (Brandy), Jerrilea Smith Davison (Chris), Erica Meekins, Stephen Ivey, Joseph Smith, Jerry Timothy Smith, II, Leah Ivey Sawyer, Garrett Meekins (Brittany), Blair Smith (Lindsey), Mitch Meekins, Doug Miller (Dawn), Leslie Moody (Rodney), Shott Moody, Dalton Moody, Grace Miller Moody; great-grandchildren, Lily, Quinn, Lloyd Keller Meekins, Preston Johnson, Raylin & Brylee Lewis, Jase Meekins, Emslee Meekins, Layla Ivey, Eliza Davison, and Bailee Ann Smith; niece, Jeanette Goff.

Mrs. Meekins was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Lloyd Meekins, Sr.; brothers, William Owens, and Leonard Horne; sisters, Flora Hutto, Dessie Herring; and nephew, Wayne Goff.