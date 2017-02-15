SC Food Bank Association Passes 2 Million Meal Mark In Response To Hurricane Matthew

(February 15, 2017) Columbia, SC- The SC Food Bank Association hit a large milestone in their response to Hurricane Matthew. On February 15, 2017, they passed the two million mark in meals provided in response to the hurricane and the flooding which followed.



Many communities in the Pee Dee still have many residents who are unable to return to homes, or have no homes which to return to. Harvest Hope Food Bank and the Lowcountry Food Bank are still providing thousands of meals a day for those impacted by the disaster. Harvest Hope has provided over 1.35 million meals of the 2 million meals provided since October 5, 2016.



Harvest Hope will continue to provide meals to the impacted areas as needed, and is also providing meals to those impacted by the recent tornados in the Upstate. Individuals who are interested in providing donations in response to the disasters or who wish to volunteer should visit www.harvesthope.org or call 803-254-4432.