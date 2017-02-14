NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2015-CP-17-00566 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-WF4 vs. Pamela Sellers Brown, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of William Nelson Sellers, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on March 6, 2017 at 11:00AM, at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, together with improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in Dillon County, South Carolina and more particularly described as Lot 20 on a plat of Carver Hall, prepared by M.C. Moody, RLS, dated October 20, 1969, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 12 at Page 40.

This is the same property conveyed to William Nelson Sellers by Deed of Palmetto Builders, Inc. dated December 11, 1972 and recorded December 11, 1972 in Book 131 at Page 296 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Dillon County, South Carolina. Thereafter, William Nelson Sellers conveyed said property to William Nelson Sellers and Jessie Geneva Sellers, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, by deed dated July 6, 1990 and recorded July 6, 1990 in Book 229 at Page 332 in said Records. Thereafter, Jessie Geneva Sellers passed away and title passed to William Nelson Sellers by operation of law.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2558 Carver Hall Road, Dillon, SC 29536

TMS: 041-00-00-052

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to the Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff