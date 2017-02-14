Happy Valentine’s Day!

Expressing one’s love to another is a celebrated custom on Valentine’s Day.

Sweethearts and family members present gifts to one another, such as cards, candy, flowers and other symbols of affection.

Opinions differ as to who was the original Valentine, but the most popular theory is that he was a clergyman who was executed for secretly marrying couples in ancient Rome.

In A.D. 496, Pope Gelasius I declared Feb. 14 as Valentine Day. Esther Howland, a native of Massachusetts, is given credit for selling the first mass-produced valentine cards in the 1840s.

The spirit continues today with even young children exchanging valentine’s cards with their fellow classmates. (U.S. Census)