MADD: Still A Long Way To Go

To The Editor:

I am starting my 27th year as a volunteer for MADD Darlington County, S.C. I have dedicated by life to serving victims in our local area, better educating the public about the serious problem we have with impaired drivers and fighting for tougher legislation.

We have come a long way in 27 years but still have a long way to go.

As of January 22, we have had 40 fatalities on our highways in South Carolina. That’s almost two persons per day killed on our roadways and most of those could have been prevented. Seatbelts save lives! Please learn to put your seatbelt on when you get in your vehicle. Always drive on the defense, just because you have the green light doesn’t mean someone else is obeying the law, be on the lookout. Don’t let things inside your vehicle distract your attention at any time. These are just a few things you can do and not become a statistic of our roadways. We lost 981 lives on our roadways in 2016. MADD S.C. and our local chapters are fighting to make our roadways safer for ALL to travel. On April 22, we will host our fourth annual WALK like MADD event at Saluda Shoals in Columbia. Funds raised at this even support the efforts of all the work we do across the state to support our victims, educate the public, and fight to end drunk/drugged driving. I am walking for the Pee Dee Region. I do have a team formed, “Pearls of the Pee Dee/Darlington, S.C.” I would love to have you come out and join us for the walk, form your own team, or support us in our efforts. It’s real simple, you can visit the site online and sign up www.walklikemadd.org/Columbia, or you can mail your check into MADD S.C., 421 Mission Ct., Irmo, S.C. 29063, or send to me made out to MADD, 3035 Spring Valley Drive, Florence, S.C. 29501. Your help and support are deeply appreciated. Remember, the dollar you share may help to save a life and there is nothing more important than saving lives!

Warm regards,

Donna T. Carter

3035 Spring Valley Drive

Florence, S.C. 29501