Dillon Motor Speedway’s Events Continue To Impact Local Economy

Dillon Motor Speedway’s annual New Year’s BASH is a huge event for fans and competitors, but it also significantly impacts the Dillon County economy.



The seventh annual New Year’s BASH attracted more than 100 race cars and thousands of fans, despite being rescheduled to Friday and Saturday, January 13-14, due to winter weather. As a result of the attendance, hotels were sold out, restaurants were packed and local businesses prospered.

“We are pleased with the success of Dillon Motor Speedway,” said Dillon County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Johnnie Luehrs. “It continues to add so much to the economic growth of Dillon County. Their special “New Year’s Race” helps to fill our local motels/hotels, increases business for restaurants, grocery stores, and local other local retailers. The Speedway provides great family entertainment and they continue to give back to Dillon County”.



Race teams traveled to Dillon Motor Speedway from all over the country, including the Midwest and Northeast. The pressure to win the prestigious event was so intense that teams set up shop in hotel parking lots to work on their cars throughout Friday night, leading into Saturday’s race.

“Drivers from Maine to Florida visited the racetrack during the New Year’s BASH,” said Dillon Motor Speedway owner and promoter, Ron Barfield. “We even had a few teams from Wisconsin and Ohio make their way across the Midwest to compete against our local racers. This year was the seventh running of the race, and every year, it has significantly grown. We are very thankful for the continued support throughout the Pee Dee community and the motorsports industry.”



Gary Ledbetter Jr. won the 107-lap, $2,000 to win Street Stock feature. He outran Darlington’s Ricky Locklair Jr., Louisville, Kentucky’s Chuck Barnes and 28 other Street Stock competitors. Chris Doulton won the $500 to win Street Stock B-Main. The win was his first at the speedway.

Another first-time winner at Dillon Motor Speedway during the New Year’s BASH was Summerville’s Dale Driggers in the Charger division. He pocketed $800 after winning the race.

Florence’s Kevin Jackson took the checkered flag in the $600 to win Pro Four Cylinder feature.

Hartsville’s Matt Carter won the Banger feature.