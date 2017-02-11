Criterion Club Holds Annual MLK Breakfast

The Criterion Club held its annual Breakfast Birthday Celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

The enthusiastic audience braved the chilly winter morning to be an integrate part of the people who congregated in the Criterion Center’s Auditorium.

Ms. Brenda G. Arnette, presiding officer extended greetings and announced the commencement of the event.

The audience sang with jubilant voices “We Shall Overcome.” They were led to the throne of grace by Rev. Allen D. Robinson, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Little Rock. Ms. Arnette, past president of the Criterion Club, extended an enthusiastic welcome.

The Honorable James E. Lockemy introduced young Jacorie McCall, the son of Audrey McCall and the grandson of Barbara Daniels. Jacorie thrilled the audience with “I Have A Dream.” He is a member of Manning Baptist Church and a junior at Dillon High School.

The Dillon High School Gospel Chorus choir sang in uplifting voices “Rejoice” led by Quiesha McClellan and “He Reign Forever.” Mr. Shakille Crawford is the director. Ms. E. Marie Paige, conducted the solemn memoriam.

The speaker of the hour, Ms. Tempestt Hough, a native of Dillon, was introduced by Ms. Jackie Thomas, President of the Criterion Club.

She attended Dillon High School and Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Tempestt began her law enforcement career in 2013 when she was employed with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services as a Probation and Parole Officer

In 2015 she furthered her law enforcement career with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, commonly known as SLED, as an investigator.

She is the daughter of Rev. Roanell and Teresa Hough of Dillon, South Carolina. Ms. Hough chose the Text: “The Power of Right Believing?”— Matthew 9:20. She said we must keep pushing. Don’t hang around people who are negative. We must rely on God. Your thinking is very powerful. You cannot let wrong believing keep you captured. God says, “We’re stuck, they restrain themselves and they restrain me.” Keep trying, and don’t give up. In conclusion Ms. Hough received a rousing ovation from the audience. We pray God’s continued blessings on the messenger, her love ones and the message.

Announcements were noted on the program. Ms. B. Jackie Thomas, president of the Criterion Club recognized the Clergy, dignitaries, introduced the Criterions and gave the closing remarks. Minister Esther Richardson, Minturn Grove Missionary Baptist Church, blessed the food and gave the benediction.

A sumptuous breakfast Buffet was served.

The Program Committee did an awesome job in planning the program and decorating the auditorium. The décor showcased the Criterion Club colors of green and white. We dined sufficiently, engaged in fellowship and left with a rejuvenated spirit.

Our gratitude is expressed to everyone who has supported this program over the years with your prayers, talents, time and service.

President Ms. B. Jackie Thomas and the Criterion Sisters are looking forward to the challenges for this new year.

We pledge to continue in service, provide wholesome educational recreation and entertainment.

We strive to educate, guide and direct our youth in and around the county. We stand by our motto: “Let Every Woman Do Her Duty.”