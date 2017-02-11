Berry Gets One Year Contract To Serve As County Administrator

By Betsy Finklea

In a 7-0 vote on his birthday, the Dillon County Council voted to hire Rodney Berry as Dillon County Administrator at their regular January meeting held on Wednesday.

The vote came after a brief executive session.

Councilman Robbie Coward made the motion seconded by Councilman James Campbell. All voted in favor.

Chairman Archie Scott congratulated Berry on behalf of council and said he believed that Berry would do a wonderful job. He said he looked forward to working with him.

Berry said that the past two months serving as the interim administrator had been a pleasure.

He said that council was so diverse, and everyone brought various talents to the table. He said he was grateful for the contract and had chills.

“This is absolutely where I want to be,” he said. Berry said he looked forward to working with each and everyone on council and thanked them for the vote of confidence.

Berry got a round of applause from the audience after the vote.

The Contract

Berry was given an employment contract. Some of the highlights include:

—TERM: “The term of this contract shall begin on January 25, 2017, and end on January 24, 2018.”

—COMPENSATION: ”The employers shall pay the employee a salary of $100,960 per year payable in equal bi-weekly installments. The employee will also be eligible for any general merit or cost of living increases given to all other employers. In addition, the employer will provide the employee with a vehicle at no expense to the employee.”

—DUTIES: “Employee shall perform all statutory duties and functions of a County Administrator under the Council-Administrator form of government and any other lawful duties requested of him by the Dillon County Council.”

—WORKING FACILITIES: “Employee shall be furnished with a private office and such support staff and other facilities as Dillon County Council deems adequate to perform the duties required of the employee.”

—PHONE EXPENSES: “The employer will pay the employee $150 per month for phone expenses.

—VACATIONS: “The employee shall accrue sick and annual leave at the same rate as all of the other employees in the county.”

—TERMINATION FOR CAUSE: The contract describes the details of determination for cause. It states that “in the event employee is terminated for cause then no further compensation shall be due employee by the employer.”

—TERMINATION WITHOUT CAUSE: “In the event employer terminates employee for any cause other than as listed above, then employer shall pay employee for the remainder of the contract period at the rate of pay at the time of termination. Employer shall further pay employee’s health and medical insurance, as provided to other Dillon County employees, for the remaining term of this contract.”

—INITIAL MOVING EXPENSES: “Employer hall pay up to $2,500 of employee’s initial moving expenses. Employee shall present bills for moving expenses to employer and employer shall reimburse employee for approved bills.

—ENTIRE AGREEMENT: The contract “…may not be changed orally but only by agreement in writing signed by the party against whom enforcement of any waiver, change, modification, extension or discharge is sought.”

Chairman’s

Comments

County Council Chairman Archie Scott told The Herald that since Berry has been interim, he has shown that he is well-rounded. He said Berry has been on both side of the coin as an elected official in the City of Marion and as an employee. He said being a former mayor he has an understanding of accountability to the citizens.

He brings a strong economic development background having served as Economic Development Director for both Marion County and with Congressman Tom Rice, where he has made numerous contacts.

Scott said that he feels that Berry will be an asset to the county. He believes that Berry will move Dillon County at a faster pace in the positive direction that they are already headed in. Scott said he is optimistic and believes good things are coming.

Scott said he is pleased that Berry is part of the team that Dillon County citizens elected to lead.