Vicki Simerly Is Dolph Braddy Award Winner

Vicki Simerly was named the Dolph Braddy Award winner at the Dillon County Chamber Of Commerce banquet.

The presentation was made by Pat Laird, the 2011 recipient of the award.

Laird explained the purpose of the award. “The Dolph Braddy Award was established by the Braddy family to honor the memory of Mr. Dolph by recognizing individuals who display significant community involvement in civic, cultural, educational, historical and religious activities which contribute to the betterment of life in Dillon County and for its citizens.”

In describing Simerly, Laird said, “This year’s recipient is a native of Dillon County, a member of First Baptist Church of Dillon, The Red Hat Society, Past President of The Pilot Club, member of the Magnolia Garden Club, member of the Friends of the Edwards House and the Dillon County Humane Society. But her real passion and indeed her mission is cooking for others. She is a volunteer with Cooks for Christ and Neighbors Helping Neighbors. She heads up Heavenly Chow to provide meals for shut-ins and those in need of a hot meal. I can say I have NEVER heard her say no to any request. The list could go on and on, because there are so many things she does behind the scenes always looking to help and avoiding any credit for her generosity.”

The Dillon County Chamber Volunteers of the Year were Angel Bethea, Carmen Bethea, and Lisa Miller.