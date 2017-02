The Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award was presented by Mindy Taylor of Duke Energy at the Dillon County chamber Of Commerce banquet.

The award was presented to RALI-DC (Rural Area Leadership Initiative-Dillon County). The group was formed in November 2008. They are responsible for the development of the Dillon County Free Medical Clinic, which serves 300 patients and is staffed by volunteers. They are actively promoting healthy lifestyles.