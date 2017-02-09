Schafer Named Citizen Of The Year



Richard H. Schafer was named the Dillon County Citizen of the Year at the Dillon County Chamber Of Commerce annual banquet. The award was presented by Ernie Adams, chairman of the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce Board.

Schafer, the son of Alan and Helen Schafer, grew up in the Little Rock community. He attended Dillon High School and graduated from the Carolina Military Academy in Maxton, N.C. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.S. degree in business.

Schafer was employed by his father at Schafer Distributing Company, which at one time was the largest Miller Brewing Company distributor in South Carolina, and eventually worked his way up to President and CEO.

Schafer also worked at South of the Border, where he served for a time as President. At the time he was president, South of the Border had 300 motel rooms with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a nine-hole golf course, a 100-site campground, six restaurants, 14 shops, an amusement park with miniature golf, and a full-service gas station with a car wash. He was the owner and CEO at Border Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Inc. from 2000-2004.

Schafer is currently chairman of the board of The Schafer Foundation. Last year, The Schafer Foundation donated over $45,000 to various organizations including $20,000 which went to school libraries. Schafer also serves on the Patricia C. Shafer Foundation board of directors. This foundation donated $75,000 to fire departments, rescue squads, and various charitable organizations. He is president and chairman of the board of Schafer Distributing Company, which is no longer a wholesaler. It has a full-service garage -Border Service Center.

In addition, Schafer is chairman of the board of The Schafer Company and Palmetto Properties and serves on the Board of Directors for Blenheim Ginger Ale.

Schafer is the current chairman of the Dillon County Board of Education, a position he has held for the past 27 years of the 29 years he has been on the board. Under his direction as chairman, $75 million in school projects were done with no property tax increase. Schafer also serves on the Dillon County Economic Development Board.

Schafer is actively involved in the American Red Cross. He is the Community Volunteer Leader for the Eastern South Carolina American Red Cross.

Schafer is married to Gail Parker Schafer. He has four children—Ryan Schafer, Ashley Schafer, Casi Crowley, and Brandon Schafer—and five grandchildren—Abby, Austin, Dax, Bryson, and Lawson.