Chamber Volunteers Of The Year Named

The Dillon County Chamber Volunteers of the Year were Angel Bethea, Carmen Bethea, and Lisa Miller.

Johnnie Luehrs, head of the Chamber, presented the award. She said, “Volunteer, that one word brings to mind many different visions.

Young, old, male, female, skilled, talented and most important, a person that doesn’t say no! The Dillon County Chamber of Commerce offers many opportunities to say yes, and I am so thankful that many of you do. The 2016 Chamber year was a busy one. Many volunteers were needed. There were “three” who the Chamber counted on often, and they never said no. Helping with the Taste, Halloween for the Special, festivals, PLDC, Chamber Drop-In, making signs, answering phones, running errands are just a few of the many ways these ladies helped.”