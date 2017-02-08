Clemson Extension Recognizes Agents For Flood Assistance

CLEMSON — The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service recognized 16 agents from across South Carolina for their dedication to helping farmers stricken by the historic flood of 2015.

These agents, many of whom faced their own personal strife during the flood, responded in the days, weeks and months following the natural disaster by working with farmers to assess damages, navigate insurance policies, recoup what crops they could and plan for the following year. Several worked to clean up roadways of debris or pull farm equipment from flooded fields.

That assistance continued throughout 2016 as agents worked with the S.C. Department of Agriculture and the S.C. Farm Bureau to help farmers apply for grants under the S.C. Farm Aid program, and continues today as Extension continues to provide unbiased, research-based information to help farmers improve profitability.

From left: Nathan Smith, Andrew Warner, Patricia DeHond, Hannah Mikell, Joe Varn, Charles Davis, Jay Crouch and Jonathan Croft. Not pictured: Justin Ballew, Marion Barnes, David DeWitt, William Hardee, Cory Heaton, Scott Mickey, Jacob Stokes and Christopher Talley.

Image Credit: Clemson University

“Agents with the Cooperative Extension Service are frequently called upon to put themselves second and their communities first, and that’s exactly what this group of exceptional people did,” Clemson Extension director Thomas Dobbins said in presenting the agents with Distinguished Agent awards on Jan. 26. “I could not be more proud of each of them.”

Recipients of honor are Justin Ballew of Dillon County, Marion Barnes of Colleton County, Jonathan Croft of Orangeburg County, Jay Crouch of Newberry County, Charles Davis of Calhoun County, Patricia DeHond of Darlington County, David DeWitt of Lee County, William Hardee of Horry County, Cory Heaton of the Sandhill Research and Education Center, Scott Mickey of Sumter County, Hannah Mikell of Clarendon County, Nathan Smith of the Sandhill REC, Jacob Stokes of Florence County, Christopher Talley of Anderson County, Joe Varn of Bamberg County and Andrew Warner of Hampton County.