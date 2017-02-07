County Council To Hold Called Meeting On Feb. 8

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON SC 29536

CALLED MEETING

FEBRUARY 8, 2017

12:00 NOON

________________________________________________________________________

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Ordinances

A. First Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Purchase Of Approximately 158.18 Acres Of Land Shown On A Plat Of The Dillon Inland Port Parcel Recorded in The Office Of The Clerk Of Court For Dillon County In Plat Book 46 At Page 284 In An Amount Not To Exceed Two Million Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,400,000.00) And Authorizing The Execution Of A Contract Between Dillon County And The South Carolina Ports Authority For The Conveyance Of Said 158.18 Acres And Authorizing The Conveyance Of Said 158.18 Acres To The South Carolina Ports Authority Pursuant To The Terms Of Said Contract

B. First Reading – An Ordinance To Amend Ordinance No.16-04, Relating To The Appropriation Of Funds And The Approval Of A Detailed Budget For Dillon County For The Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2016 And Expenditures During The Fiscal Year; And To Provide For Matters Related Thereto

5. Adjournment