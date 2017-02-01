Help For Veterans To Meet February 16th

Help For Veterans began a few months ago when a couple of men had a vision of helping the veterans.

The group was formed and others were invited to join.

The first official meeting was held on Thursday, September 15. Since that time the group has met on the third Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. with the exception of one additional meeting that was held on Thursday, January 12.

The short meetings are held at the American Legion Hut, 2014 Hwy. 9 East, Dillon, where input is given by all who attend.

The focus of the group is to offer help for the veterans.

The group needs volunteers to assist in this endeavor.

You are encouraged to attend the next meeting on Thursday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m.

For more information email jd@thedillonherald.com. or call 843-230-4653. Visit www.helpforveteransdillon.com to learn more about this organization.