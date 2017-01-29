S.C. Ports Authority Reports Five Percent Increase In Container Volume

CHARLESTON, SC – January 23, 2017 – Today South Carolina Ports Authority reported a 5.4 percent increase in twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) volume fiscal year to date, with 1,029,450 TEUs handled since the period began in July.

December was a solid finish to the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, with 164,480 TEUs moved last month, a year-over-year increase of nearly 14 percent.

As measured in pier containers, or total box volume, SCPA handled 92,956 boxes last month, up 12.8 percent compared to the same month last year. Fiscal year to date pier container volume is up 5.4 percent, with 580,880 boxes moved at its North Charleston and Wando Welch container terminals.

“The port is experiencing an all-time high container volume, with loaded imports and exports achieving over 7 percent growth,” said Jim Newsome, SCPA President and CEO. “Looking ahead to the second half of our 2017 fiscal year, we remain cautiously optimistic as we continue to prepare for the deployment of 14,000 TEU ships and improve our existing infrastructure. We are also excited about the development plans for the new Inland Port Dillon and the efficiency and flexibility benefits the project will bring to shippers in that area.”

Port of Charleston handled 61,377 pier tons in December, pushing fiscal year to date volume to 422,120 pier tons moved across SCPA docks. Charleston exceeded fiscal year to date plans by 8.5 percent.

Rail moves at Inland Port Greer continued to be strong, with 9,180 moves last month. With 54,072 rail lifts since July, the facility’s rail volume is up 28 percent over the same period last year.

About South

Carolina Ports

Authority

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport facilities in Charleston, Georgetown and Greer.

In 2015 SCPA handled international commerce valued at more than $74 billion while receiving no direct taxpayer subsidy. An economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annual economic activity. Home to the Southeast’s deepest port, SCPA is the industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. For more information on SCPA, please visit www.scspa.com.