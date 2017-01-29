McAllister, McFadden Playing College Football

Tyreik McAllister is playing football at the University of Charleston, West Virginia. He was influenced most in football by his grandfather, James Washington, and his uncle, Gerald Washington. While in high school McAllister played basketball and ran track.

After high school, McAllister, a wide receiver, attended Palmetto Prep While there his leadership skills moved to the next level.

While in high school, he earned All Conference and All Zone Team honors.

During McAllister’s senior year in high school at Latta he played in 13 games and rushed 18 times for 56 yards. Additionally, he garnered 978 yards of passing with his longest reception of 65 yards on 68 passes.

“We are very proud of his accomplishments,” his parents said. “The entire family is proud of him. He has worked hard in track, basketball, and football. He always gives 100 percent. We are happy he has the opportunity to advance to the next level.”

Aaron Miles, Latta High School Athletic Director, said he is excited for Tyreik. “He will make Latta High School proud and will be a role model for our current Vikings who are aspiring to play sports at the college level,” Miles said.

Kartilus McFadden has been playing football since the age of 8. He was most influenced in this sport by Adrian Peterson, an NFL player. While at Latta High School he also played basketball and ran track.

After high school McFadden attended Palmetto Prep Academy which pushed him to be a better player and will helped him get where he wants to be…at another level. He is now at Limestone University in Columbia, S.C.

While at Latta High School as a running back, McFadden played in 12 games in his senior year. He carried the ball 238 times for 1663 yards of which 45 yards was his longest run. He also caught a pass for 7 yards.

He carried his work ethics, his skill level, and his effort to win with him to Limestone.

He is a running back. While in high school, he was named All-Zone and All-Region. At college, he will major in sports management.

He enjoys spending time with his family, shopping, and playing football and of course, working out.

His parents said they are very proud of him and his accomplishments. He will do well at college as he is a good young man, they said. He has the right morals instilled in him by his family.

“I’m very happy for Kartilus for making a great decision to further his academic and athletic career. Kartilus is a very humble and hard- working young man in the classroom and on the football field. It was an honor and pleasure to coach a great young man like Kartilus,” said Coach Brandon Iseman.

Latta High School Athletic Director Aaron Miles had words of praise for this running back. “He will be a great role model for our current students. He will be a great asset for Limestone University”.