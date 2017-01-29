Matthew Adams Named New Pastor Of First Presbyterian Church In Dillon

In the closing weeks of 2016, First Presbyterian Church, here in Dillon, SC, gathered together to hear the report from the Pulpit Search Committee. This was a new feeling for the congregation. Dr. John Bumgardner had pastored the church for 34 years, but now, as Dr. Bumgardner was moving into retirement, it was time to call and elect a new pastor. So, the congregation heard the report, and voted in the overwhelming affirmative to call Matthew D. Adams as their next pastor.

Matthew had been on staff at the church for over six years, and now the congregation desired for him to be their next pastor. On December 18, 2016, Mr. Adams accepted the call. However, this began a strenuous process of ordination for him. In just a handful of short weeks, Matthew went through many exams, which were conducted on paper and orally, and stood the test before the ordination board.

It is the practice of the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA), the denomination to which First Presbyterian Church belongs, to thoroughly exam candidates for ministry roles to ensure the Word of God is preached and practiced with great care. It is also one of their main concerns on whether the pastor can articulate these Scriptural truths to their congregations so that they can be instructed and encouraged by the Word.

Overall, Matthew had to take six written exams, four oral exams, preach a sermon, and write two extensive academic papers. He passed them all with his first attempt.

On January 22, 2017 during the six o’clock evening worship service at First Presbyterian, Matthew was officially installed and ordained as Pastor. This was a time of celebration and worship as there was preaching from the Word, singing of hymns, and lifting up of sincere prayer. The entire body of elders from First Presbyterian Church and surrounding churches laid hands on Matthew, praying for him as he goes into Gospel Ministry.

The Pee Dee Presbytery, the regional body of churches in the PCA, commissioned a group of elders to carry out this ordination and installation service. This commission was comprised of Roger Sloan, Dr. Michael Brown, Bob Thomas, Dr. John Bumgardner, Rev. Jason Brewer (Pastor of Mullins Presbyterian Church in Mullins, SC), and Rev. Stuart Mizelle (Pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sumter, SC). Special guests assisting in the service were Rev. Michael Sapp (Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church in Dillon, SC), Dr. Max Rogland and Dr. Mark Ross (Professors at Erskine Theological Seminary, John Law (Organist), and Frances Stephens (Soloist).

As the ordination service was concluded, Matthew performed his first act as Pastor of First Presbyterian Church by pronouncing the Lord’s blessings upon his congregation by giving the Benediction.

Now his official title is the Reverend Matthew D. Adams, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Dillon, SC.

Matthew is a lifelong citizen of Dillon County, and lives in the Hamer community. He is the son of Ernie and Mary Adams, also of Hamer, SC. His wife, Beth, teaches at Lake View Elementary School. He is an honors graduate of Latta High School (2008) and received his Bachelor’s degree from Liberty University (2013). He recently graduated with his Master’s of Divinity from Erskine Theological Seminary (2016).

Matthew has a deep love for Dillon County, and is passionate about seeing the good news of God’s gospel proclaimed to his community. He says, “I am excited about this opportunity to continue doing ministry in my hometown. This is something that is not seen often. Normally, guys go to seminary and are quick to leave their communities, but my desire was to stay right here. It’s an exciting time!”