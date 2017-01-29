Local Southern States Board Elections Held

Neal Baxley of Marion and Danny Coleman of Dillon were elected to the local board at the Southern States Annual Membership meeting of the Little Rock Plant held at Shuler’s Barbecue in Latta on January 17, 2017. Attending the meeting were more than 40 stockholders and their families, along with chemical and seed representatives and employees.

Elected as delegate to a district election meeting to be held in late summer or early fall was Keith Allen of Latta and first alternate Neal Baxley of Marion.

Local operations and services to farmer-members in the community were reviewed.

Founded in 1923, Southern States now has more than 200 thousand farmer-members. As one of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperatives, the Richmond, Virginia based firm provides a wide range of farm inputs, including fertilizer, seed, livestock feed and pet food, animal health supplies and petroleum products, as well as other items for the farm and home. The cooperative serves its members and non-members through 1,200 retail outlets.