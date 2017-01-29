DAR Hears About Three New Museums

By Jewell Carmichael

The Rebecca Pickens Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met for their Jan. 10, 2017 meeting at the Wellness Center. Hostesses were Nancy Brigman, Linda Dutton, and Julie Sawyer. They were responsible for delicious refreshments.

Usual reports were given by committee chairmen. It was interesting to hear that our support of American Indians is used for such services as a 2000 volume library and scholarships for students. It was also interesting to hear that 14 members of our group were engaged in the Wreaths Across America program in December.

They assisted in placing wreaths for veterans interred in the National Cemetery in Florence- a beautiful sight. Program chairman for the afternoon was Julie Sawyer who gave information on three new museums, The American Revolution Museum in Philadelphia, opening in April. It is near Valley Forge and has as its centerpiece George Washington’s tent. The Yorktown Museum is now new and improved as is the

Jamestown Museum. Julie had a great time on her trip to Washington in December to tour the DAR museum and attend the Christmas open house which made for an informative program. Thank you, Julie.