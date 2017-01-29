Basketball Roundup: 1/26

Pee Dee Academy Defeats DCS

Pee Dee Academy defeated Dillon Christian School 56-46 in varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Tuesday, January 17.

After the first period of play Pee Dee Academy held a 3-point lead over Dillon Christian School. At halftime the lead was cut to 2 points. At the end of 3 periods of play Dillon Christian School held a 1-point lead, 40-39. However, Pee Dee Academy outscored Dillon Christian School 17-6 in the final period to claim the victory.

Jackson Wolfe led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points followed by Demonte Alford with 12. Diaz Alexander and Ross Carlyle connected for 6 points each. Luke Price added 4 points while Michael Minges and John Rourke each garnered 2 points for Dillon Christian School.

Frank Drew led Pee Dee Academy with 17 points, and Jake Lane added 12 in the win. Luke Coleman connected for 11 points, Carter had 9, Rogers had4, and Je. Lane had 3 in the win.

Dillon Christian School hosted Emmanuelle Christian on Thursday, January 19, and Marlboro Academy on Friday, January 20.

Latta Defeats Andrews

The Latta Vikings defeated Andrews 50-45 in varsity basketball action on Tuesday, January 17, in a game played in Andrews.

Andrews held a 3-point lead, 18-15, after the first period of play. At halftime Andrews was up by 8 points, 32-24. After 3 periods of play Andrews held a 9-point lead, 38-29. Latta sealed the victory with a 21-point fourth period while holding Andrews to only 7 points.

Devonta Porter led Latta with a game-high 12 points. Darius McRae connected for 10 points in the Latta win while Brandy and Moultrie each had 8 points. Stanley added 7, and Berry garnered 6 points. Rogers, Hall, and Legette each contributed a point.

Latta traveled to Johnsonville on Friday, January 20.

Loris Upsets Lady Wildcats

The Loris Lady Lions upset the Dillon Lady Wildcats in varsity basketball action in a game played on Friday, January 20, in Loris.

The ‘Cats’ Khamele Manning scored a game-high 20 points in the loss. Kyia Bell added 10 points for the Cats while Amanie Harley had 4 points. Ny’Asia Campbell contibuted 3 points, and Shimya Sowells and A’Doshia Graves each had 2 points.

The Dillon Wildcats will travel to Georgetown today (Tuesday, January 24).

Johnsonville Defeats Lady Vikings

The Johnsonville Lady Flashes defeated the Latta Lady Vikings 60-44 in a varsity basketball game played in Johnsonville on Friday, January 20.

The Flashes never trailed in this game while outscoring the Vikings 19-5 in the first period.

Although Latta scored 13 points to Johnsonville’s 12 points in the second period the Flashes held a 27-18 lead at halftime.

Johnsonville outscored Latta by 8 points in the third period to have a 48-27 lead.

Johnsonville’s D’Aisha Cooper scored a team-high 23 points in the win while Shianera Dollard not only scored 14 points but also pulled down 17 rebounds.

Riana Green’s offense soared as she pumped in 35 points in the loss for the Latta Vikings.

Arica Gandy connected for 6 points while James had 2 points and M. Green hit for 1.

Latta will host Carvers Bay today (Tuesday, January 24) at 6:30 p.m.

Lady Gators Defeat Green Sea

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators handed No. 5 Green Sea Floyds a close 47-45 defeat in Green Sea on Tuesday, January 24, in varsity basketball action.

After trailing by 4 points, 11-7, at the end of the first period, Lake View outscored Green Sea Floyds 14-7 in the second period to take a 21-18 lead into the locker rooms at halftime. Green Sea Floyds edged Lake View 14-13 in the third period. Both teams connected for 13 points in the final period as Lake View hung on to squeak out the 2-point victory.

Olivia McDaniel scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 4 rebounds for the Wild Gators. Jasmine Ford hit for 16 points for Lake View. J. Ford also connected for 8 points in the win for the Gators.

Tamara Jackson led Green Sea Floyds with 21 points. Jal. Johnson connected for 9 points while Laura Black added 5. Keyonna Ridge, Kyneisha Graham, and McCall each hit for 3 points. Gore also added another point for Green Sea Floyds in the loss.

Lake View will host Hemingway at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.