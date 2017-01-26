Man Charged With Carjacking, Kidnapping, And Attempted Murder Of Woman He Asked For A Ride

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has charged Almonzo Vecenta Lowery, age 31, of Dillon, with carjacking, kidnapping, and attempted murder in reference to an incident that occurred in Dillon County on Wednesday, January 25, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The female victim was approached by Lowery asking her for a ride, and at a point, Lowery used force to take the vehicle and held victim against her will. At some point, the victim was put in the trunk of her vehicle by Lowery.

The victim was located by Deputies Phil Davis, Andrew Miller, and James McAllister after a 9-1-1 call came in about a suspicious vehicle.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office was in the process of working a missing person case on the victim which was reported by the family.

Investigator Allan Rogers is the lead investigator on the case.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, you are asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.