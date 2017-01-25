County Council Hires Rodney Berry As Dillon County Administrator

In a 7-0 vote on his birthday, the Dillon County Council voted to hire Rodney Berry as Dillon County Administrator at their regular January meeting held today (Wednesday). The vote came after a brief executive session. Berry got a round of applause from the audience after the vote and made brief comments.

Berry has been serving as the interim county administrator since October. Prior to taking the position as the interim Dillon County administrator in October worked as the Economic Development Director for Congressman Tom Rice, a position he has held since 2013.

Berry is a 1982 graduate of Dillon High School and a 1986 graduate of Presbyterian College where he was the football captain for two years.

Berry served in the United States Marines from 1991 until 1995, where he was a top graduate and honor man at Parris Island Boot Camp. He also served as the mayor of Marion from 2009-2013 and was the Marion County Economic Developer from 2009-2013. Berry has also owned and operated five different publications over the years.

Berry led the team in Marion to developing the Marion County slogan, “It’s Just Right,” and led the Dillon County Economic Development team in developing its slogan, “Alive On I-95.”

Berry is the co-founder of the S.C. AgriBiz Expo, chaired the Marion County United Way, chaired the Marion County March of Dimes, and chaired the Tri-County Industrial Park Board.

Berry has one son, Zachary, who attended the S.C. Governor’s School and is now a freshman at the College of Charleston.

