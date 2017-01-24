Services for Sophia Margaret Bethea were held 1:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Huggins Family Cemetery. Visitation was held 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Bethea, 95, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at her residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, July 20, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Lloyd Jackson and Minnie Brumbles Jackson.

Survivors include her son, Ronald G. (Jennie) Bethea of Hamer; daughters, Jackie Thompson of the home, and Joyce (Frank) Kinlaw of Rowland, NC; sister, Dorothy Ricks of Conway; 23 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bethea was preceded in death by her husband, Thad Cosco Bethea; sons, Billy L. Bethea, Bobby F. Bethea, Bennett T. Bethea, and Andrew “David” Bethea; daughter, Sarah Margaret Arnette; and her great-grandson, James Stewart Smith.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 206 E. Roosevelt St., Dillon, SC 29536.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Donna Sellers, Bobbie Lee, and Sheena Bethea for the care given to their mother during her illness.