Soil Health Workshop Is February 2nd

A workshop on soil health is being held in Dillon County in February.

The topic of the workshop is “Three Years of Soil Health on the Southeastern Coastal Plain: The Conservation Innovation Grant That Changed Our Lives”. The workshop is scheduled for Friday, February 3, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive in Dillon.

Learn what happened when a researcher teamed up with five farmers in three counties on a three-year soil health Conservation Innovation Grant and how their understanding of soils has been revolutionized. Also hear guest speaker Adam Daugherty speak about creating and managing a cover crop mix for your farm. Daugherty is a NRCS District Conservationist from Coffee County, Tennessee, where some 50 percent of farmland is cover cropped.

The agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. – Registration

9:10 a.m. – Welcome – Dillon, Marlboro, and Richland SWCDs

9:15 a.m. – NRCS and CIGs – Gordon Mikell, SC-USDA-NRCS

9:30 a.m. – The CIG That Changed Our Lives – Dr. Buz Kloot, USC; Jason Carter, Richland County; Carl Coleman, Dillon County; Alan Gaddy, Dillon County; John McInnis, Marlboro County; Sonny Price, Dillon County

10:30 a.m. – Break

10:45 a.m. – Part I: Creating Your Mix and Managing Your Creation – Adam Daugherty, TN-USDA-NRCS

12:00 p.m. – Lunch

12:45 p.m. – Part II: Creating Your Mix and Managing Your Creation – Adam Daugherty, TN-USDA-NRCS

1:45 p.m. – Conclusions and Q&A – Dr. Buz Kloot, USC; Adam Daugherty, TN-USDA-NRCS; Carl Coleman, Dillon County

2:00 p.m. – Dismiss

This workshop is sponsored by the Dillon, Marlboro, and Richland SWCDs; the University of South Carolina; and the USDA-NRCS through a Conservation Innovation Grant.

Pesticide applications and CCA credits are pending. Lunch will be provided.

The event is free, but registration is required. RSVP to Christa Lane at Christa.Lane@sc.nacdnet.net or 843-774-5122 extension 4139 by January 31