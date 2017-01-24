Services for Margaret Lofton were held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Miss Lofton, 88, died Sunday, January 1, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Marlboro County, SC, October 17, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William Gary Lofton and Martha Ellen Rich Lofton.

Survivors include her sisters, Naomi Peck of Florence, and Rose (Don) Henderson of Monroe, NC; nieces and nephews, Bill (Susan) South, Sabrina (Jeff) LeClair, Keyna (Chuck) Jenkins, Brigid (Bobby) Thomas, Donna (Ronnie) Hill, Cheryl (Buddy) Brown, Jay (Vanessa) McIntyre, Debbie (Phil) Able, Michael (Jackie) Lofton, and Billy Lofton; numerous great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Jackie Lofton; very special friends, Faye Dennis, Crystal Richardson, Wanda Taylor, and Rena Worley.

Miss Lofton was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Lofton Hoskins; brother, R.T. Lofton, and Herman Lofton; nephews, Larry Lofton and Johnny Lofton.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536, or to East Dillon Baptist Church, 702 S. 16th Ave., Dillon, SC 29536.