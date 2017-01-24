Katie Lynn Bracey Moffitt died Thursday, January 5, 2017 at McLeod Hospice House, Florence, SC after a long illness. She was born November 9, 1936, Dillon County, South Carolina, the daughter of Howard McKay and Margie Frances Paschal Bracey. Her husband Walter Sheldon (Buddy) Moffitt, Jr. died December 12, 1999 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Katie was also preceded by her sister, Nancy McKay Bracey Allen who died March 1964 in Maryland.

Katie retired as a teacher from Gordon school.

Katie and Buddy were married July 17, 1960 by Dr. Frederick Jay Hay at the First Presbyterian Church, Dillon, SC where she was a member.

Surviving Katie are two sons, Sheldon McKay (Mac) Moffitt and Anthony Troy Moffitt, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and one niece, Lynn Lee Allen.

No services are planned. Her body was donated to medical science.