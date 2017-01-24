Services for James Bert Jackson were held 2:00 p.m. Monday at New Life Assembly with burial in Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation washeld 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Jackson, 60, died Monday, January 2, 2017.

Born in Dillon County, SC, November 13, 1956, he was the son of the late George Ellis Jackson and Chancie Lane Jackson. He was a member of New Life Assembly. He was a U.S. Marine Disabled Veteran, a former police officer for Florence, Latta, and Darlington, and he graduated from Latta High School, Florence Darlington Technical College, and the Criminal Justice Academy.

Survivors include his children, Johnny D. Jackson of Florence, Jammie Jackson McDonald of Florence, and Heather Elaine (Terry) Small of Dillon; grandchildren, Zoe E. Jackson, Kristin A. Jackson, Savanna G. McDonald, and Jackson L. McDonald; lots of loved nieces and nephews; step-daughter, Jennifer L. Lane, and Dustin Hyatt; sisters and brothers, Frances Hayes of Latta, Pat (W.H.) Beckwith of Florence, Joan Norton, Theron (Pat) Jackson, both of Latta, Vonda (Johnny) Miller of Latta, Elaine (Phil) Hester of NC, Linda (Don) Clarke of Latta, and Ann Jackson (Holly) of Latta.