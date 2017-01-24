Gloria J. Bowman

Gloria Joye Bowman, 81 years of age, of Dillon, South Carolina, passed peacefully, to see her Lord and Savior, after fulfilling her mission here on earth, January 12, 2017, at Mcleod Hospice, in Florence. There will be a Receiving of Friends at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on January 21, 2017, at Dillon Church of God, 701 US-301, Dillon, SC, 29536.

Joye Bowman was born in Lynchburg, S.C., February 10, 1935, to Ben Gary and Bertha Mae Humphrey. She attended South Eastern University, in Lakeland, Florida, and graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. She married Ernest Monroe Bowman, on May 8, 1953, in Kingstree. He graduated from Asbury College in Wilson, N.C.

Joye, along with her husband Ernest served the Lord as Missionaries to Guatemala, Central America for fifteen years. She taught Spanish at Dillon High School and Latta High School. She pastored Christian Life Assembly, in Hartsville, S.C. Joye was a Chaplain and Volunteer for Mcleod, Dillon. She also volunteered for Hospice. She enjoyed ministering at the nursing homes. Joye received the Who’s Who Teacher Award.

Joye Bowman is preceded in death by her husband Reverend Ernest Monroe Bowman; her grandson Christopher Johnathan Nunez; her dad, Ben Gary Humphrey, and mother Bertha Mae Wood. Her brothers, Richard Humphrey, and Lewis Smith and her dear sister-in-law, Sylvia Nell Smith.

Joye is survived by Gloria Bowman Williamson (Eddie M. Williamson); Deborah Marie Bowman-Nunez (Dr. Gregory M. Nunez); Sam Bowman (Jakelyn Bowman); Margie Gray, Margaret Burrows, Victor E. Smith, Sister-in-law Betsy Smith and Carolyn Humphrey and seven grandchildren: Johanna Hadassah Nunez, Patrick Ashton Williamson, Aaron Gregory Nunez, Alexis Keren Nunez, James Mark Nunez, Erica Brooke Williamson and Lainey Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Gideons International, Post Office Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee, 37214-0800. www.gideons.org. Online condolences may be made at: www.peacockfuneralhome.net

A special thanks to all family, friends and loved ones who have been with her during this time. We would also like to thank all her Doctors, Nurses and techs at Mcleod Hospital and Mcleod Hospice