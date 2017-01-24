DEATH NOTICES: 1/12

Mr. Marvin Eugene Graham passed away on January 3, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Greater Highway Church of Christ, Latta, SC Bishop R. F. Davis Sr- Pastor, Bishop – Elect Michael Keyes Officiating, with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Friends may call at the home, 441 E. Countryside Dr. Dillon. Online condolences can be sent via our website-houseofthomasfh.com

Doris A. Page died on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 126 Ellerbe Road, Latta, SC.

Olivia C. Page died on Tuesday, January 03, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 509 Bea Ct., Dillon, SC.

Funeral services for Elizabeth Peterson will be on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 12:00 noon at Fork Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Lake View, SC. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Church Cemetery. Ms. Peterson died on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Carolina Hospital System in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at the home of her mother, Eula Davis at 900 Shady Circle, Lake View, SC.

Geraldine Roberts died on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Dillon South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1167 Old Ebenezer Road, Latta, South Carolina.