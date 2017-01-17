STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2015-CP-17-00385

NOTICE OF SALE

Green Tree Servicing LLC

Plaintiff,

-vs-

The Estate of Willie B. Bethea a/k/a Willie B. Bethea, Sr. a/k/a Willie Ben Bethea, Sr., by and through its Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown, The Estate of Willie Bethea, Jr., by and through its Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown, The Estate of Ruby Lee Bethea, by and through its Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown, Kathy Mae Bethea, Sally Loyd, Charles Milton Bethea, Mary Bethea, Helen Carmichael, Sabrina Cann, Susie Bethea, Wade Sewell, Kyle Davis, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles,and any and all persons claiming any right, title, estate or interest in real estate described in the Complaint any unknown adults being as a class designated as John Doe, and any unknown infants or persons under disability being as a class designated as Richard Roe,

Defendant(s)

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of Green Tree Servicing LLC vs. The Estate of Willie B. Bethea a/k/a Willie B. Bethea, Sr. a/k/a Willie Ben Bethea, Sr., by and through its Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown, The Estate of Willie Bethea, Jr., by and through its Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown, The Estate of Ruby Lee Bethea, by and through its Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown, Kathy Mae Bethea, Sally Loyd, Charles Milton Bethea, Mary Bethea, Helen Carmichael, Sabrina Cann, Susie Bethea, Wade Sewell, Kyle Davis, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles,and any and all persons claiming any right, title, estate or interest in real estate described in the Complaint any unknown adults being as a class designated as John Doe, and any unknown infants or persons under disability being as a class designated as Richard Roe, I, Benjamin D. Moore, Esquire, as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on February 6, 2017, at 11:00 am, at the Dillon County Courthouse, Law Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon SC, 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and being designated as Lot Number 43 and more fully shown on a plat prepared by Phillip B. Culbreth, RLS, for Lynwood Wallace on September 20, 1995, and November 30, 1998, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 30 at Page 123 on February 4, 2000.

This being the same property conveyed to Willie B. Bethea by deed of Lynwood H. Wallace, dated March 26, 2003 and recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 370 at Page 282 on March 27, 2003.

THIS INCLUDES A 2003 FLEETWOOD “ANNIVERSARY” MOBILE HOME SERIAL

NUMBER

NCFL241AB54586-AV13.

TMS #: 048-00-00-064

Mobile Home: 2003 FLEETWOOD VID NCFL241AB54586-AV13

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the former highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 6.375% per annum. Benjamin D. Moore, Esquire

Special Referee for Dillon County

Theodore von Keller, Esquire

B. Lindsay Crawford, III, Esquire

Sara Hutchins

Columbia, South Carolina

Attorney for Plaintiff