Dillon County Historical Society To Hold Winter Meeting On January 19th

By Mary Miller

The Dillon County Historical Society will hold its Winter Meeting in the private dining room of B&C Restaurant on Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. President of DCHS is Abbott Shelley, and Mrs. LaRue Bracey is the hostess.

Presenting the evening’s program will be Tom Norton who will show a video that he made of his father, Lafon Norton, telling the story of Little Pee Dee State Park from its beginning. Mr. Norton, the park’s first Superintendent, received personal recognition for his valued involvement in the initial preparation for the park. The following is from an article on the early history: “In June 1951 the SC. Forestry Commission, guided by Superintendent Norton, acquired 759 acres for a State Park on the North side of the Little Pee Dee.” Today the Park has 854 acres with many activities and amenities available for enjoyment of its visitors, including fishing in the 54-acre Lake Norton.

Little Pee Dee State Park, now over 60 years old, is unquestionably one of Dillon County’s finest attractions. Although a variety of popular recreational activities are offered, if one just wants to sit, relax and enjoy the quiet, serene beauty of the park, benches are provided.

About our presenter: Tom was raised in Dillon County, went to grammar school in Little Rock and finished Lake View High School in the Class of 1956. He earned a BS Degree in Forestry from Clemson in 1961 and finished the Navy Officer Candidate School of the U.S. Navy later that same year. In January 1965 he joined the Central Intelligence Agency and retired in 1995 after 30 years. In 1997 Tom and his wife Kalli returned to Dillon County and made their home in Little Rock.

This will be the third in a series of programs pertaining to historical sites in Dillon County. The public is invited to the program. To join Historical members for dinner, please call B&C Restaurant by Wednesday, January 18 to make reservations.