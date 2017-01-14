Red Cross Assisting Dillon Fire Victims

DILLON, JANUARY 14, 2017 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Pee Dee Church Rd in Dillon, was damaged by a fire yesterday. Dillon County Fire Station 4 Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping three adults and three children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The Red Cross is reminding families to check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed.