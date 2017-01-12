Latta Police Seeking Suspects In Vehicle Break-Ins (with video)

Approximately 10 cars have been rummaged through in the Town of Latta, according to Chief Derrick Cartwright. The police are finding is the doors on the vehicles have been left unlocked, and the suspects are rummaging though the glove box and center consoles. The police department would like to remind everyone to take valuables inside and remember to lock their vehicles. A video of one of the incidents is attached. The police ask if anyone has any surveillance cameras, to review them and if anything suspicious is seen to notify the police department. If anyone has any information, please contact the Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718.