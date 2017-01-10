Random Road Checks Announced

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting driver’s license checkpoints throughout the county during the months of January 2017 through February 2017. Any questions should be directed to Chief Deputy Abraham Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake View Police Department is holding random road checks county during the months of January 2017 through February 2017.in the Town of Lake View.

The City of Dillon Police Department will have random road checks in the City of Dillon county during the months of January 2017 through February 2017.

The Town of Latta Police Department will have random road checks in the Town of Latta county during the months of January 2017 through February 2017.