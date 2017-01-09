RALI DCHI Offering Free Plants For Spring Planting

RALI DCHI wants to help you get a head start on your spring planting!

They know that winter just arrived, but in order to participate in our free program that offers vegetable and herb plants and/or seeds in the spring and fall, you have to have had a soil test within the past two years. It’s easy, and we can walk you through it if you need help. Usually there is a fee for a soil test through the Clemson Extension Service, but one of the many benefits to participating in our program is that soil testing is included (one test per participating address, please!) In order to get your free soil test this winter, and your free plants starting this spring, come by the Clemson Extension Office at 200 S. 5th Ave for a program application and soil sample bag.

You can also call the office at 843-774-8218 for more information. Spring will be here before we know it. Make sure you are ready by getting your soil tested this winter!