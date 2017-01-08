McLeod Purchases Lifesaving Equipment

An electrically powered life-saving medical device that offers high quality, automated chest compressions on patients in cardiac arrest has been purchased by McLeod Medical Center Dillon.

The device, called the Lucas 2 Chest Compression System, is the first system of its kind to be used in Dillon County.

“The Lucas 2 is an exceptional piece of equipment,” said Frank Munn, Director of Critical Care Services at McLeod Dillon.

“It is specifically designed to deliver high quality chest compressions during CPR. This will give our patients needing resuscitation an even greater chance of survival over manual compressions alone.”

The Lucas 2 provides an extra set of hands to caregivers, allowing them to carry out other critical tasks more timely and efficiently during a life-saving situation. It was developed for use by first responders, transport teams and hospital Emergency Departments.

The purchase of the Lucas 2 was made possible by a grant received from the McLeod Foundation.

Munn added, “The generosity of the McLeod Foundation shows a great commitment to our community by giving us the absolute best in life saving equipment.”

With a strong history in the Dillon community since 1943, McLeod Dillon has continued to grow and expand to serve residents of Dillon (SC) and Robeson (NC) counties with excellence in patient care.

The Joint Commission accredited medical center employs 350 and has the strength of 100 physicians on its medical staff.

McLeod Dillon offers general and orthopedic surgery, women’s services, emergency services, intensive care, rehabilitative services and cardiac rehabilitation. Investments in state of the art technology to improve patient care have included MRI, digital mammography, 4D ultrasounds, CT Scans and nuclear and vascular studies.

McLeod Health currently operates seven hospitals, including McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Darlington, McLeod Dillon, McLeod Loris and McLeod Seacoast (North Myrtle Beach). McLeod also operates Urgent Care Centers in Florence and Darlington, along with nearly 85 medical practices throughout the 15 counties in the McLeod Health service area.