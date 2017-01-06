Wildcats Lose Heartbreaker

The Dillon Wildcats lost a heartbreaker 59-57 to West Bladen, N.C., on Friday, Dec. 30, in a varsity basketball game played in Bladenboro, N.C.

After the first period the Wildcats held a 2-point lead, 12-10.

At halftime Dillon was ahead by 3 points, 29-26.

West Bladen tied the game at 45 after 3 periods and managed to outscore Dillon by 2 points in the final period to take the slim victory.

Ty’Quan Porter scored 14 points to lead Dillon. Javier Brookins added another 10 for the ‘Cats in the loss.

Norman and Flecher each scored 8 points while McClam and Rogers each connected for 4 points.

Dillon will travel to Latta today, Jan. 5, at 7:30 p.m. to play against Latta.