Lady Vikings Defeat Kingstree

The Latta Lady Vikings defeated Kingstree 52-49 in a varsity basketball game played in Kingstree on Tuesday, January 3.

Latta’s Riana Green pumped in 17 while Moya McDuffie contributed 15 points in the win.

Latta took control of the game with a 18-point first period over Kingtree’s 13 points. The second quarter was somewhat closer as Latta only got 3 more points than Kingstree to lead 26-18 at halftime.

The third period was knotted at 15 points for each team. However, Kingstree scored 16 points to Latta’s 11 points in the final period to close the gap to only a 3-point victory for Latta.

D. Green and T. James each picked up 8 points for Latta while Burdsail and Arica Gandy each got 2 points for Latta.

Kingstree’s K. Smith led all scorers with 23 points. S. Owen connected for 10 while A. McKnight hit for 9. K. Wright garnered 3 points while K. Price and D. Bright each added 2 points.

Latta is 3-4 for the season but is 2-1 in Region 7-2A.

Latta will host Dillon tonight (Thursday) at 6 p.m.