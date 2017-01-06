Fire Roasted Duck

It was not long before Christmas, when Matt Jordan and I decided to float the Little Pee Dee for an overnight duck hunt.

Cooper Jordan drove the two of us to McKay’s bridge where we had planned to start our trip. The canoe was loaded with corn, water, potatoes, instant grits, tarps, and our shot guns. Matt and I climbed into the canoe and took our seats carefully to be sure not to tip the boat. With a push, dad sent us floating on our way down the river.

Matt was in the shooting seat and I was paddling from behind. We slowly eased around a bend and Matt quickly fired a shot.

The duck that had just taken flight disappeared, and we pulled up to the bank to find it laying behind a fallen oak tree root.

Matt had made a good clean shot that folded the duck, yet his feathers were hardly ruffled.

Matt and I swapped seats every time we shot a duck to make sure that we both had some time to hunt.

We eventually reached a good high bank where we unloaded the boat and made camp. I started a fire while Matt tied the tarps together between two trees, which gave us a shelter.

I usually clean the ducks by taking the breast, but this time, we plucked the whole body and ran a stick through each bird to be roasted over the fire.

Both of us had forgotten our flashlights and it was hard to tell when the duck was cooked. I took a bite and quickly returned mine to its place over the flame. The ducks were tasty after they were fully cooked and seasoned with Italian dressing. The duck, along with a side of corn and potatoes made a filling meal.

Anthony Santilli called at about 10, and was waiting at a boat ramp over a half mile up-river.

Matt kept the fire going and I paddled up river to get him. It began to rain and the sound could be heard all throughout the swamp.

I became disoriented several times along the way, but I reached the boat ramp and Anthony climbed aboard.

The paddle down river was much more convenient and the light from Matt’s fire could be seen long before we were in sight.

Anthony had already eaten and so we sat around in the shelter talking as the fire burned outside.

We were soon asleep and the shelter was working great, except for Anthony, who slept in the middle where the two tarps were tied together.

The rain formed a puddle on his sleeping bag and when he finally moved, the water rolled in his face.

I don’t think he was able to go back to sleep after that because the rain poured down all night long.

Matt was first to wake. A pair of wood ducks landed in the river, and we could hear them calling.

Matt rustled me out of bed and we crept up to the river to greet the next flock.

Sure enough, a flock of ducks flew low over the river and we managed to shoot a pair.

It was an exciting morning but the conditions were poor, and we did not bother to cook breakfast in the rain.

We loaded the canoe and the three of us boarded the together, and paddled to the next boat ramp.

Despite the poor weather, we enjoyed our paddle down the river and experienced some great hunting along the way.

The best thing about these kind of trips is that they are often last minute ideas that take no time to pack for. Hunting to have food for the night adds a feeling of urgency to the hunt, and the duck is enjoyed by all when the time comes to cook.

Cooking over a fire is not a bad way to go, especially since there is hardly any cleaning to be done when sticks are used as utensils.