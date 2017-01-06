4-H Presentation Training Scheduled

The Clemson Extension 4-H Pee Dee Region would like to inform Dillon County that the 4-H Pee Dee Region is providing a presentation training to help youth showcase skills, prepare for public speaking, and manage nervousness.

The training will include why 4-H presentations are important, how to present, and a practice session.

This regional opportunity will also give 4-Hers a chance to meet and network with other 4-Hers from the Pee Dee Region.

The last day of registration is January 27, 2017

Pee Dee 4-H Presentation training

Who: youth ages 9-19 years old

Where: The Pee Dee Research & Educational Center af 2200 Pocket Road Florence, SC 29506

When: February 4. 2017 10am-12:30pm

Register online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pee-dee-4-h-presentations-training-tickets-29788625581 or stop by the office at 200 S. 5th Avenue Dillon, SC 29536 for a registration form.

If you or your youth are interested in becoming apart of youth development program that provides life changing experiences that increase life skills, contact 4-H agent Erika James at 843-774-8218 or erikao@clemson.edu. Please “like” the Clemson Extension 4-H Dillon County for constant updates.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Clemson University Cooperating with U.S. Department of Agriculture, South Carolina Counties, Extension Service, and Clemson, S.C.