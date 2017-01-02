Dillon County Council To Hold Called Meeting On Tuesday, January 3rd

The Dillon County Council will hold a called meeting on Tuesday, January 3, at 4:00 p.m. The agenda is:

1. Swearing In Of Council Members: District One – James Campbell; District Two – Jack Scott; District Three – Robert Archie Scott; District Four – T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Invocation

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Election of Chairman

6. Election of Vice-Chairman

7. Administrator’s Report

A. Auction

8. Ordinances

A. Second Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 132 at 137 From General Commercial (GC) District to Residential 2 (RS2) District.

B. Second Reading – Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of Not Exceeding $3,200,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2017, of Dillon County, South Carolina; Fixing the Form and Details of the Bonds; Authorizing the Chairman of County Council and County Administrator to Determine Certain Matters Relating to the Bonds; Providing for the payment of the Bonds; The Disposition of the Proceeds of the Bonds; and other Matters Relating Thereto

9. Appointments

A. Dillon County Public-Private Economic Development Partnership Board

District One – James M. Campbell

District Two – Jack Scott

10. Adjournment