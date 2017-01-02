Dillon County Council To Hold Called Meeting On Tuesday, January 3rd

The Dillon County Council will hold a called meeting on Tuesday, January 3, at 4:00 p.m. The agenda is:
1. Swearing In Of Council Members: District One – James Campbell; District Two – Jack Scott; District Three – Robert Archie Scott; District Four – T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Invocation
4. Approval of Agenda
5. Election of Chairman
6. Election of Vice-Chairman
7. Administrator’s Report
A. Auction
8. Ordinances
A. Second Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 132 at 137 From General Commercial (GC) District to Residential 2 (RS2) District.
B. Second Reading – Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of Not Exceeding $3,200,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2017, of Dillon County, South Carolina; Fixing the Form and Details of the Bonds; Authorizing the Chairman of County Council and County Administrator to Determine Certain Matters Relating to the Bonds; Providing for the payment of the Bonds; The Disposition of the Proceeds of the Bonds; and other Matters Relating Thereto
9. Appointments
A. Dillon County Public-Private Economic Development Partnership Board
District One – James M. Campbell
District Two – Jack Scott
10. Adjournment
