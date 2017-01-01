Services for Sandra Nicole Hyatt were held 3:00 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 1:00-3:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Nicole, 36, died Thursday, December 22, 2016 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Dillon County, SC, December 13, 1980, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Wayne Hyatt and Sandra Snowden Hyatt. She was a cosmetologist.

Survivors include her daughter, Jazlyn Causey of Hamer; sister, Cristel (Brian) Ammons of Latta; nephews and niece, Jordan (Katelyn) Upton, Brianna Ammons, Parker Ammons, and Casen Upton; special friends, Nicole Brigman, Nikki Brumbles Wilkes, Anita Cook, and Cody Bryant.